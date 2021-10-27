CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. 44,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

