CSM Advisors LLC Takes $11.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,985,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,855,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,033,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after buying an additional 93,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,219. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $421.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

