CSM Advisors LLC Sells 5,590 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.40. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

