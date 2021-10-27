CSM Advisors LLC Has $15.62 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,846,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $128.02. 62,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.