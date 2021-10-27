CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

