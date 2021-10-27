Crowny (CRWNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $143,945.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $143,945.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

