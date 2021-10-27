CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider Sells $109,431.50 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $711.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

