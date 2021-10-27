Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

CEQP traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 835,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,192. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

