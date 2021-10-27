Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

