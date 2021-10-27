Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
