Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

