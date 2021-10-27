Credit Suisse Group Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Underperform

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE CVI traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

