Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $136,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $270.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

