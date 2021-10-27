Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 719,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

