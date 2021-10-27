Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 719,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
About Crane
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.