Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Crane has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.