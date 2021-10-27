Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 2,951 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.61% of SJW Group worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $16,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $309,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

