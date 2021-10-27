CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Trading Down 6.1%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $93.69. 12,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,354,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

