CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $498 million-$503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.16 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $9.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. 99,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

