Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.03.

CJR.B opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.96. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$3.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

