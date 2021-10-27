Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

