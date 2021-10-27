Cormark Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.43.

SLF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,171. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.06.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

