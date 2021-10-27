Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.74. 87,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

