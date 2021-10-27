Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $757,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. 801,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,595,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

