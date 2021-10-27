Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.13. 98,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $457.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

