Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.28. The company had a trading volume of 111,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,400. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

