Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 938 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $4,041,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 252.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 238,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $190,823,000 after buying an additional 118,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.55. 822,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,995,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $252.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

