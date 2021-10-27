Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.19 million and $1.03 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

