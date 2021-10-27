Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 77,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 623,835 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.51.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 2.83.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.