Contrasting RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 3.80% 40.36% 8.40% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RE/MAX and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 3 1 0 2.25 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

RE/MAX presently has a consensus target price of $38.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RE/MAX and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $266.00 million 2.24 $10.96 million $1.47 21.49 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue. The Mortgage segment comprises operations of the firm’s mortgage brokerage franchising operations under the Motto Mortgage brand name and mortgage loan processing services and licensed software under the wemlo brand. The Marketing Funds segment involves in the operations of the marketing campaigns designed to build and maintain brand awareness and the development and operation of agent marketing technology. The Other segment focuses in the legacy operations of booj. The company was founded by David L. Liniger and Gail A. Liniger in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

