Contrasting Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) & Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.59 -$16.29 million $0.20 237.50 Autodesk $3.79 billion 18.14 $1.21 billion $2.63 118.94

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Autodesk 1 4 12 0 2.65

Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $333.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23% Autodesk 32.54% 69.10% 8.63%

Summary

Autodesk beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.