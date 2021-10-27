Contrasting Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

48.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57% LightPath Technologies -8.28% -8.23% -6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 74.06%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.87 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.93 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.42 -$3.18 million ($0.11) -18.45

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.