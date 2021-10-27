CONTRACOIN Market Cap Reaches $10.71 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $127,458.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00131807 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

