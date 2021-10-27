Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.20. Constellium shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 7,070 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

