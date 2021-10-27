Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.20. Constellium shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 7,070 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.