Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Constellation Brands worth $176,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.