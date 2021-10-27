Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of CNSL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $792.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 160.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Consolidated Communications worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

