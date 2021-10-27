Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Concentric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Concentric stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Concentric has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

