Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $471.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.15 million to $500.30 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CODI stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

