Comparing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 3 20 1 2.92

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $109.04, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 7.75 -$6.44 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 7.19 -$4.52 billion $3.04 36.74

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92% Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

