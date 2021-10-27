Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.