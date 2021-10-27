Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

