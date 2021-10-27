Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $49,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.