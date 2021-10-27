Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research boosted their target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

