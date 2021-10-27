Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 61,619 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $7,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 6.18. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

