Commodore Capital LP Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Commodore Capital LP decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 3.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 0.44% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

