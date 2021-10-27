Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. The company had a trading volume of 596,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,101. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.