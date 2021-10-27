Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. The company had a trading volume of 596,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,101. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

