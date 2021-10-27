Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $732.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $84.71. 46,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

