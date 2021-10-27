Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,110,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,633 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

CMCSA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. 242,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,659,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

