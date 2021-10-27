Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comcast stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

