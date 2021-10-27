Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 1,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.