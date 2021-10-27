Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

