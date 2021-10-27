Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.61

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$183.61 and last traded at C$183.20, with a volume of 8374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$180.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -15.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

